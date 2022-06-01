7-Eleven to Celebrate 'Brainfreeze Season' All Summer Long

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is fully prepared for summer to get underway.

The convenience store retailer officially entered "Brainfreeze Season," a time to hang loose, try new things, make unforgettable memories and take summer from a "10 to an Eleven."

This summer, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores are helping customers feel hot and stay cool throughout Brainfreeze Season by rewarding them with new prizes every Friday. Customers who purchase participating products can win giveaways inspired by music, fashion and Slurpee drinks.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes customers can enjoy $1 small Slurpee drinks all season long as well. Also on offer will be exclusive straws featuring Fred, the mascot for the frozen beverage, as well as metallic and colorful Slurpee cups available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.

Using the 7NOW delivery app, customers can stock up on those $1 small Slurpee drinks plus their favorite snacks on-demand. First-time 7NOW customers can redeem a free pizza with any 7NOW delivery order by entering the code PIZZA at checkout.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes customers can also earn a chance to win many experiences by fueling up for their late-night concerts, spontaneous dance parties or garage jam sessions. According to 7-Eleven, all they need to do is purchase select items through the Speedy Rewards and 7Rewards loyalty programs or via 7NOW delivery, including pizza, Big Gulp fountain beverages, Slurpee drinks, Gatorade, all varieties of Monster Energy, Zapp's, smartwater, all Flamin' Hot varieties such as favorites like Cheetos, Doritos and Ruffles, and more. When customers purchase the product featured on their 7-Eleven and Speedway app each week, they will earn double entries for double the chance to win.

The convenience retailer will also be dropping some "show-stopping, custom fashion pieces" via unexpected brand collaborations and a limited-edition apparel collection with a trendsetting streetwear designer.

"Music and fashion, and of course, Slurpee drinks, are the cultural fuel that inspires our customers and helps them celebrate even the small moments in life," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at 7-Eleven. "Whether it's a song that you can't help but dance to, an outfit that makes you feel like a million bucks, or that first sip of a Slurpee drink, we want to help our customers take these moments from 10 to Eleven all summer long. Brainfreeze Season will give our customers the chance to win big — while spending little — by purchasing some of their favorite snacks in-stores or via 7NOW delivery."

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic selections like Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers private brand products under the 7-Select brand including healthy options, treats and everyday favorites.