7-Eleven Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Nutter Butter Cookies

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is "going nuts" for the 50th anniversary of Nutter Butter sandwich cookies this National Peanut Butter Cookie Day.

On Wednesday, June 12, customers who visited participating 7-Eleven locations can join the "Go Nuts!" year-long promotion by celebrating with an exclusive Nutter Butter cookie-flavored latte, a Nutter Butter doughnut or free Nutter Butter cookies.

"Peanut butter-lovers can celebrate Nutter Butter Cookie's 50th birthday all day long at 7-Eleven with a latte and donut in the morning, and cookies in the afternoon," said Michelle Cram, 7-Eleven senior category manager for hot beverages. "It's a delicious way to go nuts!"

7-Eleven worked with Mondelēz International Inc. to incorporate real cookie crumbles into the Nutter Butter latte, a hot beverage with a rich peanut-y taste and no peanut allergens. The suggested retail price for a Nutter Butter latte is the same as other 7-Eleven hot beverages and is determined by the size of the cup.

"Some of our most popular hot beverages are ones that incorporate an established and much-loved cookie or candy flavor," Cram noted. "Nutter Butter is the peanut butter cookie brand in the U.S. and the only one we considered when we created our first peanut butter cookie latte."

The c-store retailer also worked with Mondelēz to develop the Nutter Butter doughnut, a long john doughnut with peanut butter filling, chocolate icing and topped with a full-size Nutter Butter cookie.

Free single-serve packages of Nutter Butter Cookies will also be given out to registered 7Rewards loyalty program members while supplies last. Customers can scan their 7‑Eleven app or member card or enter their linked phone number at time of purchase.

Billed as "The Peanut Butter Lovers' Cookie," Nutter Butter sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling were introduced to the public in 1969.

Mondelēz is known for its iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Nutter Butter, belVita, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Toblerone, Sour Patch Kids and Trident. Its 2018 net revenues were approximately $26 billion.

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.