7-Eleven Celebrates Nachos With "Cheesiest" Music Video Ever

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. has teamed up with the biggest fans of its cheesy nachos: Froggy, the riot grrrl punk rock band based in Doylestown, Pa.

Bandmates and high schoolers Morgan, Brooke and Fiona released the song "7-Eleven Nachos," along with a music video shot on smartphones, in January.

To applaud Froggy's creativity and honor its love of nachos, 7-Eleven teamed up with the band to produce a professional music video. The new "7-Eleven Nachos" video is now available on the convenience store retailer's YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok channels.

As an ode to the original Instagram music video, the new version was shot at Froggy's hometown Doylestown 7-Eleven store. Local customers and band members' friends and family appear as extras.