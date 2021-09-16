Advertisement
7-Eleven Celebrates Nachos With "Cheesiest" Music Video Ever

The retailer teams up with high school punk rock band Froggy on the "7-Eleven Nachos" music video.
7-Eleven & Froggy

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. has teamed up with the biggest fans of its cheesy nachos: Froggy, the riot grrrl punk rock band based in Doylestown, Pa.

Bandmates and high schoolers Morgan, Brooke and Fiona released the song "7-Eleven Nachos," along with a music video shot on smartphones, in January.

To applaud Froggy's creativity and honor its love of nachos, 7-Eleven teamed up with the band to produce a professional music video. The new "7-Eleven Nachos" video is now available on the convenience store retailer's YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok channels.

As an ode to the original Instagram music video, the new version was shot at Froggy's hometown Doylestown 7-Eleven store. Local customers and band members' friends and family appear as extras.

"Froggy's song is over-the-top enthusiastic about their love for 7-Eleven nachos," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "It perfectly personifies our 'Take it to Eleven' campaign that celebrates the wild ways our customers make us a part of their daily lives. The music video is our thank-you to Froggy for creatively celebrating something we both love."

The video also celebrates the return of 7-Eleven's new and improved nacho cheese, which brings back the traditional style and classic taste by popular demand, according to the retailer.

"The song started for fun when we went to 7-Eleven one day to get Nachos," said Brooke, bass player and songwriter for Froggy. "It's so cool to see that the brand actually loved it and wanted to film a professional video with us in our hometown."

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 17 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.