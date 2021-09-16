7-Eleven Celebrates Nachos With "Cheesiest" Music Video Ever
"Froggy's song is over-the-top enthusiastic about their love for 7-Eleven nachos," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "It perfectly personifies our 'Take it to Eleven' campaign that celebrates the wild ways our customers make us a part of their daily lives. The music video is our thank-you to Froggy for creatively celebrating something we both love."
The video also celebrates the return of 7-Eleven's new and improved nacho cheese, which brings back the traditional style and classic taste by popular demand, according to the retailer.
"The song started for fun when we went to 7-Eleven one day to get Nachos," said Brooke, bass player and songwriter for Froggy. "It's so cool to see that the brand actually loved it and wanted to film a professional video with us in our hometown."
Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 17 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.