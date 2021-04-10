7-Eleven Celebrates National Taco Day With In-Store & Delivery Deals

IRVING, Texas — In honor of National Taco Day on Oct. 4, participating 7-Eleven Inc. convenience stores are celebrating with "grande" deals on their popular mini tacos.

The one-day deals on 7-Eleven's mini tacos include:

10 for $1 In-Store — 7Rewards loyalty members can pick up 10 mini tacos for just $1 at participating stores nationwide while supplies last.

Buy one, get on free via delivery — Customers who purchase one order of mini tacos for delivery through 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW app can get a second order for free.

7-Eleven mini tacos have a spicy beef filling that's made from shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, spices, and other flavors stuffed into mini-sized crispy corn tortillas. The folded-in-two taco shells lock in flavor, offer an appetizing crunch and are neat to eat on the go, according to 7-Eleven.

"These bite-sized snacks offer big flavor, and on National Taco Day you can enjoy them at an even bigger value whether on the go, at home or even at work," said 7-Eleven Product Director of Fresh Foods Robin Murphy. "As an 'any time you need us' food and beverage destination, 7-Eleven stands ready when hunger strikes with hot snacks and entrees, cool salads, and fresh fruit, along with both hot and cold beverages."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 17 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.