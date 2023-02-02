7-Eleven Delivers New Pizza Promotions

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven is launching two major pizza promotions in February, one on Feb. 9, National Pizza Day, and the other for the most popular game day of the year, Super Bowl Sunday.

On Feb. 9, 7-Eleven and Stripes will serve up a deal for 7Rewards members, who will be able to enjoy a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza for just $7 via pick-up or delivery through the 7NOW app.

In honor of the National Football League's championship game, the company's pizza deals grow even bigger. On Feb. 12, 7-Eleven will give away one free large pizza to customers who order specifically through 7NOW. All pizza flavors will be included as options, including Extreme Meat, Cheese, Pepperoni and Breakfast, and available at select stores. The deal will be applied automatically at checkout on Feb. 12 only, with pies available for pick-up or delivery while supplies last. Customers will also still be responsible for all relevant taxes and fees.

"Whether you're a football fanatic or just tuning in for the commercials and halftime show, the big game is the most exciting Sunday of the year," said 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food Vareesha Shariff. "What better way to celebrate than with free pizza delivered straight to your doorstep?"

The app will additionally be offering other deals throughout the month as well, such as 5-for-$5 bone-in chicken wings, which will be available through Feb. 21.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 15 countries and regions with the 7-Eleven trademark represented on more than 83,000 stores. The iconic brand will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027.