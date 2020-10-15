7-Eleven Energizes Its Private-Brand Beverage Offering

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is expanding its private brand beverage portfolio with the introduction of Triton, a sugar-free energy drink that contains caffeine and L-theanine, both sourced from green tea leaves.

The new energy drink is available in a buy-one-get-one deal for a limited time at participating 7-Eleven stores.

Described as "An Energy Drink for the Mind and Body," Triton also has B vitamins, ginseng, taurine, guarana and amino acids.

"7-Eleven is one of the leading beverage sellers in the U.S., and our private brand drinks are a growing segment of that business," said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven senior vice president, merchandising and demand chain. "And that's not by accident. We are always looking for ways to improve quality and offer taste profiles that are new and trending at a great value."

Triton launches in three flavors:

Original — A fruity combination featuring a powerful citrus burst of lemon, grapefruit and orange flavors.

Strawberry Kiwi — A juicy, candy-like strawberry flavor that is light and balanced with sweet, tart and tangy kiwi flavor.

Blood Orange Yuzu — A blood orange flavor combined with tart yuzu flavor to create a unique citrus taste.

Triton joins other 7-Eleven private label beverages such as Quake energy drink, Skyra Icelandic water and Replenish sports drink.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.