7-Eleven Equips Stores to Answer Almost Any Holiday Need

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is helping customers with their holiday needs by offering gift cards, toys, stocking stuffers, festive beverages, party goods, recipe ingredients and more for sale, turning holiday madness into holiday gladness, according to the company. Most purchases will earn 7Rewards points redeemable for free products through the convenience store chain's loyalty program.

Other helpful holiday items include the latest toys; gaming gift cards for teenagers; gift cards for teachers and co-workers; pre-wrapped, unusual items for white elephant gift exchanges; holiday party food and beverages; sweet treats; and stocking stuffers.

"7-Eleven stores are ready to answer almost any holiday need, whether customers are shopping in advance or running in to grab an unexpected gift or emergency item such as batteries at the last minute," said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven senior vice president of merchandising, marketing and demand chain. "Our stores may be small in size, but there are a lot of holiday helps packed in that small space. We find that our customers have lots of 'Oh Thank Heaven' moments this time of year."

Select 7-Eleven stores are offering a variety of toys, many priced under $10, as well as batteries in a variety of pack sizes for toys and gadgets that don't come with them.

7-Eleven also has a limited-edition Slurpee cup ornament. The Hallmark-created ornament is a replica of the swirl cup design, filled to the dome with a cherry Slurpee, and is available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores.

The c-store chain has also expanded its gift card selection to include more retailers, restaurants, general purpose, music, games and Uber cards.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.