7-Eleven Expands Contactless Shopping

IRVING, Texas — Customers at 7-Eleven Inc. stores in Utah can now take advantage of Mobile Checkout, a new contactless payment method available through the retailer's mobile app.

The service allows users to skip the line, maintain social distancing and minimize time spent inside the store.

"Now more than ever, customers are looking for an even greater level of convenience — one that includes minimizing contact with others," said 7-Eleven Chief Digital Officer Tarang Sethia. "We want to meet that need during this uncertain time and Mobile Checkout is one of the innovative ways we can do that."

To use Mobile Checkout, Utah customers need to:

Download the mobile app or update to the latest version;

Register for or log into the 7Rewards loyalty program;

Open the app in a participating store and tap "Start Scanning" on its home page;

Scan the barcode of a desired product and add it to their basket;

Pay for purchases using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a debit or credit card in the app, which users can set up ahead of time; and

Confirm the purchase by scanning the QR code on the confirmation screen once the payment is authorized.

Discounts and promotions are applied automatically when items are scanned. Mobile checkout works on both Android and iOS devices and is available for most 7-Eleven merchandise that has a bar code. Some items, such as hot food, financial services and age-verified products still require the assistance of store employees.

"Not only does Mobile Checkout offer frictionless shopping and tremendous value, it also empowers customers to be in control of their entire end-to-end in-store experience," Sethia added. "Last but certainly not least, it helps store associates reallocate their time to keeping the store clean and in stock for customers."

Mobile Checkout is already available at participating 7-Eleven stores in Dallas, Manhattan and Long Island, N.Y.

Mobile Checkout users can also enjoy 7-Eleven's new beverage deals. The retailer is offering seen free any-size hot beverages and/or fountain drinks to each 7Rewards member. After redeeming all free seven cups, they can continue to purchase any size hot coffee for $1 or Big Gulp beverages for 49 cents through Aug. 9.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.