7-Eleven Expands On-Demand Alcohol Delivery to 1,200-Plus Stores

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is teaming up with Drizly, North America's largest alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform, to deliver alcohol to adults of legal drinking age in less than 60 minutes from more than 1,200 convenience stores.

Following a successful pilot program with 190 stores, 7-Eleven stores across 11 states — including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington — will offer alcohol delivery via Drizly.

"We are constantly looking for ways to give our customers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience possible," said Raghu Mahadevan, senior vice president and chief digital officer at 7-Eleven. "Drizly is helping us get one step closer to this goal. We are proud to roll out this collaboration to additional store locations nationwide, adding to our existing alcohol delivery footprint and further showcasing our wide selection of adult beverages for customers to enjoy from the comfort of their homes."

Customers in areas served by stores in those 11 states can order via the Drizly app or Drizly.com to enjoy home delivery for a range of adult beverages from 7-Eleven. The companies plan to expand the collaboration in the coming months to bring Drizly's alcohol delivery to more than 2,000 stores nationwide.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the nation's leading convenience retailer to further our mission of being the go-to place for people to shop alcohol," said Cathy Lewenberg, chief operating officer at Drizly. "Drizly offers customers the most convenient way to browse and buy the best selection of beer, wine and spirits online, and collaborating with 7-Eleven expands the ease of our on-demand alcohol delivery to new markets and regions across North America."

The collaboration increases Drizly's retailer count to more than 5,500 locations nationwide.

Drizly is an Uber company.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America.