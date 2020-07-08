7-Eleven Hawaii Adds Cleaning & Laundry Services at Select Locations

HONOLULU — 7-Eleven Hawaii Inc. is partnering with Hakuyosha Clean Living to provide 24/7, contactless dry cleaning and laundry services at select 7-Eleven convenience stores.

The service will initially launch at two locations with plans to expand. The first store, located at 1602 Nuuanu Avenue in Honolulu, began offering the service on Aug. 3. The 590 Queen St. store will add the service within two weeks, the company said.

"We understand that time is often in short supply," said Merchandising Manager Mark Imada. "7-Eleven Hawaii, as your neighborhood store, is constantly working towards finding time saving solutions for our customers, and we feel that our partnership with Hakuyosha Clean Living fits into that goal."

To sign up for the service, local residents and island visitors can download the Hakuyosha mobile app, visit hakuyosha.com or call (808) 955-6116. Customers can then drop off and pick up their dry cleaning and laundry any time at a participating store. A free personal customer service laundry bag will be returned with the first order.

"We are sincerely proud and honored to be able to provide a more convenient and safer service to our local community, especially in these uncertain times," said Hakuyosha Clean Living President Toshio Takabayashi.

7-Eleven Hawaii has 64 locations serving the communities of Oahu, Big Island, Kauai and Maui.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.