7-Eleven Hawaii Celebrates July With Giveaways

HONOLULU — 7-Eleven Hawaii Inc. is kicking off a month of deals and giveaways.

From June 28 to Aug. 1, 7-Eleven Hawaii is partnering with KHON2 and Norwegian Cruise Line to offer special in-store pricing on products and the chance to win the grand prize of a seven-day inter-island cruise for two, reported KHON2.

Among the planned promotions include:

King Size Hershey's bars priced at two for $4;

Rockstar Energy Drinks priced at two for $3.25;

Free small Slurpee coupons on Sunday, July 11 from 11 a.m. while supplies last;

A gift with a $5 purchase starting at 11 a.m. on July 11; and

Giveaways on social media.

7-Eleven Hawaii also expanded its food offers. New items include a Salmon & Fried Tofu bento with broccoli, in addition to a Salted Egg Custard Bun from Yung Yee Kee, which is a Dim Sum restaurant located on Kapiolani Blvd.

Honolulu-based 7-Eleven Hawaii operates 65 convenience stores.