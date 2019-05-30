7-Eleven Honored for Utilizing Technology & Trends to Deepen Customer Loyalty

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. was named a winner of the 2019 Loyalty360 Awards, which recognize brands that are building stronger and deeper loyalty with their customers in a proactive, meaningful and measurable way.

The convenience store retailer took home a Platinum award in the "Technology and Trends" category, beating out fellow category finalists Caesars Entertainment (Gold), Hertz (Silver) and Zumiez (Bronze).

Loyalty360, the Association for Customer Loyalty, announced the winners May 22 during its Loyalty360 Loyalty Expo in Charlotte, N.C. Finalists were selected in 12 categories, each of which represents a key facet of a brand's customer loyalty focus.

The organization also announced winners of the Loyalty360 360 Degree Awards during the ceremony. These awards recognize the brands with the best overall weighted average finishes across multiple categories as well as the suppliers that had the highest weighted average client or multiple client finishes across categories.

"The Loyalty Expo and the Loyalty360 Awards are crucial pieces of our mission at Loyalty360, since we are the association that brings together the best minds in customer loyalty," said Mark Johnson, CEO, Loyalty360. "We hear from attendees time and time again that the case studies presented by these finalists are among the best stories of the event, and this year was certainly no different.

"The 2019 Loyalty360 Award finalists have proven their dedication to loyalty through one or more of the most important facets we put forth as this year's categories," he added. "From their internal commitment to the qualitative and quantitative metrics supporting their efforts, these award winners are in the vanguard of customer loyalty and experience."

Category finalists were chosen by a board of judges comprising Loyalty360 members that represent some of the top minds in customer loyalty, according to the organization. During the Loyalty360 Loyalty Expo, each finalist delivered a short presentation on their brand's award entry. Conference attendees then voted for what they felt represented the four tiers of winners in each category.

"With 33 unique brands selected as finalists and over 125 initial submissions for this year's Loyalty360 Awards, the 2019 Awards were the most competitive set of awards yet," said Carly Stemmer, vice president of marketing at Loyalty360. "This year's finalists come from a variety of industries and have shared a wide range of loyalty and customer experience strategies, programs, and initiatives in their submissions and presentations. The interest and variety in this year's awards speak volumes about the growing interest in customer loyalty and suggest that there is a not a one-size-fits-all approach or solution that can define a brand's success.

"Brands' unique insights and stories are what makes their participation in the Loyalty360 Awards great, and we look forward to their journeys and continued success," she continued.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.