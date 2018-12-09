7-Eleven to Host New Event for Up-and-Coming Brands

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is calling on innovative and emerging brands to participate in its inaugural "Next Up" event.

Taking place Thursday, Oct. 11, at the 7-Eleven Store Support Center in Irving, the full-day event will give up-and-coming brands an opportunity to share their products with the convenience store retailer’s merchandising team and get an inside peek of the merchandising world at 7-Eleven.

Companies that apply before Monday, Sept. 17, have a chance to win the Next Up Scholarship, which covers airfare for two business representatives.

"7-Eleven has a 91-year history of innovation. Customers are changing faster than ever before and continue to look to 7-Eleven to bring innovative, fresh, and better-for-you products to their local 7-Eleven store," said Chris Harkness, 7-Eleven vice president of Business Development and Sales & Field Merchandising. "The millions of daily U.S. customers who visit our stores expect 7-Eleven to have what they need to make their busy lives easier."

7-Eleven works with both small and large vendors to bring new products to market. Next Up will provide an opportunity for small businesses and emerging brands to showcase products in an expo setting and participate in merchandising, logistics and operations workshops with company leaders.

The event includes:

Sessions with industry experts who will discuss the important role of emerging brands in the retail space;

Keynote speakers featuring 7-Eleven Senior Vice President Jack Stout, in charge of merchandising, marketing and demand chain, as well as former Whole Foods co-CEO Walter Robb; and

An end-of-day networking event where entrepreneurs can share ideas with the 7-Eleven merchandising team in a more informal atmosphere.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.