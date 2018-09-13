7-Eleven Implements American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc., as a member of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, is actively raising funds to support the agency’s relief efforts as Hurricane Florence approaches landfall.

At 7-Eleven stores nationwide, the Irving, Texas-based convenience store retailer is encouraging customers to add $1 to their purchase at checkout, and inviting them to donate to relief efforts online at 7-eleven.com/hurricane-relief.

This marks 7-Eleven's first activation since joining the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program earlier this year through its 7-Eleven Cares Foundation. Members of the program donate a minimum of $250,000 annually to provide support to American Red Cross preparedness and relief efforts.

"7-Eleven is a 24/7 business, and the customers and neighborhoods we serve count on us to be open and stocked with the products they need most. That is especially true when disaster strikes, " said Chris Tanco, executive vice president and chief operating officer of 7-Eleven.

In preparation for Hurricane Florence, which is bearing down on the Carolina coast, 7-Eleven stores in and near the hurricane evacuation areas have brought in additional truckloads of supplies to aid residents.

"7-Eleven's stores in the Carolinas and Virginia will strive to be the last to close and first to open to assist people in impacted areas," Tanco added. "Likewise, the world looks to the American Red Cross to respond and provide help to people impacted by disasters as quickly as possible. We understand preparedness, and contributions such as ours are critical to their success."

7-Eleven provided more than $700,000 in domestic and international support to the Red Cross from 2012 to 2017, helping the agency respond to a variety of disasters, including hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and earthquakes. The retailer has also provided emergency product donations.

"Ongoing financial support from 7-Eleven and other members of the Disaster Responder Program helps create a reliable funding base for disaster relief services, providing food, shelter, emotional support and other essential assistance," said Don Herring, Red Cross' chief development officer. "Money donated by the public and members of our Disaster Responder Program is essential to our ability to assist disaster survivors and support the first responders and volunteers who work tirelessly at the scene of a disaster."

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

To contribute to American Red Cross Disaster Relief, visit 7-eleven.com/hurricane-relief, donate at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide, visit www.redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999.