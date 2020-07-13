7-Eleven Inc. Hits New Milestone

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. hit the milestone of 71,100 convenience stores with the recent opening of a new location in Seoul, South Korea. Today the global retailer is the largest convenience brand in the world.

"7-Eleven's iconic orange, green and red stripes are easily recognized in 17 countries around the world," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "The company got its start because an entrepreneurial ice dock employee saw his customers had a need and came up with a creative way to serve them. A lot has changed in how, when and where 7-Eleven does business. But one thing that hasn't changed is our commitment to put customers at the forefront of all we do."

A 7-Eleven store opens somewhere in the world approximately every 3.5 hours. Each location carries 7-Eleven brand favorites as well as exclusive items created to appeal to local tastes, the retailer stated.

7-Eleven plans for master franchisees to open stores in India and Cambodia soon.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.