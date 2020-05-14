7-Eleven Introduces Ready-to-Bake Versions of Its Most Popular Hot Foods

IRVING, Texas — The most popular hot food items on 7-Eleven Inc.'s menu are now available to bake at home.

The convenience store retailer launched a line of ready-to-bake items that includes cheese or pepperoni pizza, chicken tenders, buffalo and spicy bone-in wings, breaded boneless wings and Monterrey Jack chicken taquitos.

"Before the pandemic, customers were out and on-the-go, grabbing breakfast on the way to work, buying lunch while running errands or indulging in an after-school Slurpee treat," said 7-Eleven Senior Director of Fresh Foods Robin Murphy. "That has all changed and people are home and eating together as families. We can give them the convenience of picking up a couple of pizzas and wings to prepare when they are ready to enjoy them."

The pizzas can be ready in approximately 20 minutes or less after being baked in the oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Taquitos, chicken tenders and wings should be baked in a 450-degree oven and are ready in under 25 minutes. Cooking instructions and bake times are included on each package. Each product should be baked in an oven-safe pan and have a best by date of three days.

The ready-to-bake items are part of 7-Eleven's efforts to meet the needs of consumers looking for quick, affordable and delicious meal options, as well as comfort foods, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

"7-Eleven has been adapting and changing product selection to provide customers with what they want and need during this pandemic," Murphy said. "Our stores provide quick in-and-out options to grab a meal, snack or drink."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.