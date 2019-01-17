7-Eleven at JFK Airport Helps Federal Employees During Gov't Shutdown

JERICHO, N.Y. — JFK Travel Plaza, part of the Airport Plazas national consortium of travel plazas located at airports, launched a Federal Worker Relief Program designed to aid federal workers who continue to work without a paycheck during the U.S. government shutdown.

The 7-Eleven at JFK Airport will extend federal workers house accounts allowing them to make purchases with the promise of payment when they receive their paychecks.

"It must be very difficult for the hard-working employees at JFK that keep us safe to go through their daily lives not knowing when they will get paid," said George AbiZeid, president of JFK Travel Plaza.

Under the terms of the program, federal workers can show their government-issued ID and sign the receipt. They can settle their outstanding balance at a later date once the shutdown ends and they receive their paycheck.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.