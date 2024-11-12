7-Eleven Launches Major Expansion of Commercial Radio Network

First launched in 2022, Gulp Media Network is America's largest coast-to-coast immediate consumption retail media network, designed to leverage 7-Eleven's customer purchase and behavioral data. The closed loop solution deploys advertising and messaging through social media, display, gas pump TVs, connected TV ads and CRM.

This major expansion is the result of 7-Eleven's extended partnership with audio retail media platform Qsic, which has allowed the retailer to more quickly develop and bring audio messaging to market. Qsic's AI-powered creative audio development lets 7-Eleven more efficiently generate localized audio advertisements that reach target audiences during peak times, all backed by first-party data to measure the impact and determine revenue lift.

On average, 7-Eleven stores with Gulp Radio network (or programming or broadcasting) capability have experienced between 5%-9% overall sales lift, according to the company.

"Audio is the easiest and most cost-effective way to influence consumer behavior within the convenience store environment. Qsic's audio platform authentically connects with in-store customers to immediately drive measurable results for our brand partners," said Mario Mijares, vice president of marketing, insights, loyalty and monetization platforms at 7-Eleven. "Qsic has already proven its value in our stores, we're excited to extend our partnership with them throughout the U.S."

Qsic's proprietary technology surpasses Interactive Advertising Bureau standards by dynamically adjusting audio volume based on ambient noise levels, ensuring each ad is heard clearly, the company said. Its system also timestamps each ad to provide unmatched validation for in-store media compliance.

"Gulp Radio network has already driven significant results for advertisers by optimizing in-store assets to influence shoppers at the point of purchase. In-store retail media presents a huge opportunity for brands to drive more conversions, and 7-Eleven and Gulp Radio are at the forefront," said Matt Elsley, Qsic co-founder and CEO.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.