7-Eleven & Mondelez Scare Up Unique Offers for World Zombie Day

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is teaming up with Mondelez International to help customers celebrate World Zombie Day.

On the dawn of World Zombie Day on Oct. 7, Sour Patch Kids Zombie candy is joining other items in the retailer's candy aisles. The exclusive take-home bags of orange and grape candy kids are available for a limited time at participating 7-Eleven stores.

The suggested retail price is $1.99 for one 5-ounce take-home bag or $3 for two bags.

Customers can also enter to win the Sourpocalypse Sweepstakes by using the 7-Eleven mobile app, physical card or key chain fob, or by entering their phone number when they buy Sour Patch Kids.

Ten winners will receive a Zombie Sourpocalypse Survival Kit that includes a tablet computer, $100 7-Eleven gift card, $25 iTunes gift card and Sour Patch Kids Zombie candy — all packed into a Sour Patch Kids backpack.

Prize value is approximately $500. Winners will be announced mid-November.

The new candy offering comes as Halloween fast approaches, followed by National Candy Day on Nov. 4. To mark National Candy Day, 7-Eleven customers can buy discounted candy with a buy-one, get-one offer. Available through the 7-Eleven app, customers can choose two 5-ounce bags for $1.99, the suggested retail price for a single bag, according to the retailer.

"Sour Patch Kids is a perennial favorite of 7-Eleven customers so we are always eager to work with Mondelez International to create exclusive products and promotions you can't find anywhere else," said Ashley Borden, 7-Eleven merchandising senior product director. "We think Sour Patch Kids as zombies will scare up sales even more in October with customers planning for and celebrating Halloween."

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.