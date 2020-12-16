7-Eleven Offers Free Delivery to Help Meet Holiday Needs

IRVING, Texas — With the year-end holidays right around the corner, customers can stay at home and still get all the basics that they need to celebrate.

7-Eleven Inc. is offering free delivery through its 7NOW delivery app through Jan. 3. Customers enter the code FREE4U to redeem the offer.

"We're here and we're ready, even in these most unusual times," said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven senior vice president of merchandising and demand chain. "7-Eleven stores are not only packed with items you need, but we've got some fun surprises as well. Every time a customer walks into our stores, our goal is to surprise and delight them with the numerous ways we answer their needs or help them have a little fun. And if there ever was a year that needed more fun, it's 2020."

The free delivery offer comes as the majority of the country faces new stay-at-home guidelines during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a winter storm that moved across the country before striking the Northeast on Dec. 16.

Items available for through the convenience retailer's app include toys, face coverings, gift cards and batteries.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.