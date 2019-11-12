7-Eleven Offers Free Refills for a Year With Limited-Edition Cup Sale

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is offering limited-edition cups that include a year of free beverages.

During the one-day sale, which starts on Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. EST and takes place exclusively on the 7-Eleven website, consumers can purchase a cup for each of the retailer's signature proprietary beverages — Slurpee, Big Gulp and coffee — for $129 each.

The 20-ounce coffee and Slurpee cups and the 30-ounce Big Gulp cups are stainless Steel Tervis tumblers. Each branded cup has its own unique design and comes in a gift box.

Owners of the special cups can get unlimited refills of their favorite 7-Eleven beverage in its corresponding cup from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.

"This a first for 7-Eleven. These limited-edition stainless steel, vacuum insulated cups are a cut above our standard everyday cups and are designed to be collector's items," said Rebecca Troutman, director of e-commerce at 7-Eleven. "All of our 7-Eleven beverages have enthusiastic fans who are regulars at our stores — some daily or even several times a day. This is taking limited-edition to the extreme. Only 50 of each design will be sold on our website through the Shop Online button. Once they're gone, they're gone."

The cups are not interchangeable and only come with free refills for the 7-Eleven beverage indicated on the cup. 7-Eleven employees will scan the unique code printed on each cup at checkout, which will ring the beverage up as free.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.