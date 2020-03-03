7-Eleven & Pilot Co. Launch New Fish Items for Lenten Season

IRVING, Texas & KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 7-Eleven Inc. and Pilot Co. have new items on the menu during the 2020 Lenten season for observant customers and those in the mood for fish.

Participating 7-Eleven stores are offering a sandwich that features herb-crusted Alaska pollock fillet with American cheese and tartar sauce. It is available until April 20 for $2.49, or for the promotional price of $2 on Fridays through the 7Rewards mobile app.

"7-Eleven is always on the lookout for new and delicious fresh food that we think our customers will love and, once they've tried it, seek out again and again," said Robin Murphy, fresh food product director for 7-Eleven. "Customers looking for a hot fish sandwich because they're observing Lent dietary restrictions, or just because they love a good fish sandwich can find this limited-time offering in our hot cases."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries globally, including 11,800 in North America.

Pilot Co. is also offering a limited-edition fish item. The travel center operator bought back its fish sandwich and entrée to 270 Pilot and Flying J locations. It will be available throughout the Lenten season until mid-April while supplies last.

Additionally, the company launched its new Jumbo Breakfast Burritos at more than 300 Pilot and Flying J travel centers. Customers have the choice between smoked beef brisket and pulled chick options. Both versions include scrambled eggs, tater tots, a blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and fire-roasted peppers and onion.

Pilot Co. is headquartered in Knoxville. It operates more than 750 retail locations in 44 states.