7-Eleven & Pilot Will Promote Their Pizza Offers on Pi Day

IRVING, Texas & KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Convenience store retailers 7-Eleven Inc. and Pilot Co. are getting in the spirit of Pi Day (March 13, or 3.14) by offering customers a slice of the (pizza) pie.

Kicking off the celebration, 7-Eleven is inviting customers to do the math and then eat some pizza pie. The Irving-based retailer is offering two pizza deals on Pi Day:

Customers can get a whole pizza pie for $3.14 in-store through 7Rewards (limit one per customer) and through the 7NOW mobile app (limit one per order).

7Rewards members who visit participating 7-Eleven stores on National Pi Day can purchase a pizza slice for 50 cents (limit one per customer) by scanning the 7-Eleven app at checkout.

"7-Eleven's mission is to make life more convenient for customers and having 7-Eleven seamlessly delivered to customers doors in 30 minutes or less through the 7NOW delivery app takes convenience to the next level," said 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. "Pi Day pizza prices make Saturday the perfect time to try out delivery and also some great pizza, one of the most frequently ordered products on 7NOW."

7-Eleven and 7NOW apps are available in the App Store and Google Play.

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

Knoxville-based Pilot Co. is also dishing out an exclusive offer through the Pilot Flying J mobile app. Mobile users can receive $5 off whole pizzas from March 9 to 15.

The offer is redeemable at more than 330 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

According to Pilot Co., its pizzeria-style pizza is extra-large, measuring 16 inches in diameter; made with 100% real mozzarella cheese and a wide variety of toppings; and made in-house and baked fresh.

The travel center operator offers two breakfast pizzas, three specialty pizzas and one limited-time offer pizza on the menu. Right now, that offer is Chicken Cordon Bleu.

Pilot Co. operates more than 750 retail locations in 44 states.