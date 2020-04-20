7-Eleven to Present Redskins Virtual Draft Experience

IRVING, Texas —7-Eleven Inc. and the Washington Redskins are partnering to help fans celebrate this year's draft from afar.

Supporters of the team are invited to attend the Redskins' Virtual Draft Experience presented by 7-Eleven, which will be available on the Redskins' social media channels.

The event will feature interviews with Redskins coaches, players and celebrity fans along with giveaways. Live draft coverage and analysis will take place on April 23-24, followed by the first-ever Virtual Draft Party on Saturday, April 25, allowing fans to celebrate together from the comfort and safety of their homes.

"We hope the NFL Draft will be a source of joy and excitement for fans who welcome some distraction during these extremely challenging times," said Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera. "The Virtual Draft Party is meant to be a celebration that will create a sense of unity for Redskins fans as we continue this fight together, while understanding we have a responsibility to do the right thing by not celebrating together physically."

Larry Michael, the "Voice of the Redskins," will host the coverage. Special guests will include Coach Rivera and alumnus Fred Smoot, as well as additional current and former players, celebrities and influencers.

All coverage will be streamed live on the Redskins' Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube pages. Registration for the Virtual Draft Party is free for all fans at Redskins.com/VirtualDraft.

"7 Eleven stands committed to providing customers with what they want, when and where they want it," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "That's why 7-Eleven is offering Redskins fans craveable food like pizza and wings, beer in participating markets and other items to enjoy during their Virtual Draft Parties. Items are available for pickup in-store or via free, contactless delivery using the promo code FREE4U upon checkout."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.