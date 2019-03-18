7-Eleven Promotes New Sandwich Recipes With Deli Dollar Days

IRVING, Texas — To give customers a chance to try its new sandwich recipes, 7-Eleven Inc. is offering dollar deals on select freshly prepared deli sandwiches at participating Texas locations from March 18-22.

The new sandwiches are made using artisan breads baked especially for 7-Eleven by Dallas-based Village Baking Co.

"Most people probably wouldn't expect to find a sandwich bought in a convenience store served on hand-crafted bread baked in a French bakery right here in Dallas," said Bob Frey, 7-Eleven director of merchandising. "It may be unexpected, but it's that kind of quality we want customers to expect in all 7-Eleven fresh foods."

For $1, customers can choose from an Italian sub; a bistro-style three-meat deli sandwich; traditional favorites such as chicken, tuna or egg salad; a better-for-you 7-Select GO!Smart turkey sandwich; or peanut butter and jelly. Sandwich selection varies by store.

The sandwiches are freshly made and delivered from a local U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected commercial kitchen.

The sandwich offer is only available to registered members of the convenience store retailer's 7Rewards loyalty program. Customers are limited to one discounted sandwich per day.

"We always want to provide customers with the best value and deals," said Tarang Sethia, 7-Eleven vice president of digital customer experience. "7-Eleven sandwiches are a good deal any day of the week, but during the week of March 18, sandwich-lovers can buy their favorites or try something new at one of the best prices ever only through the 7Rewards loyalty app."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.