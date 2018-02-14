7-Eleven Recognized for Excellence in Loss Prevention

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc.'s push into innovation in retail technology has earned the convenience store chain one of the Retail TouchPoints Store Operations Superstar Awards.

The awards recognizes innovative and successful store operational strategies implemented this past year.

7-Eleven was recognized in the Loss Prevention category for successfully completing a new system rollout of 5,000 stores in North America in less than one year, while all stores remained open for business 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The retailer tapped Tyco Retail Solutions to execute against a four-pillar strategy based on revenue assurance, inventory variation control, incidents and investigations, and safety and asset protection awareness to improve store performance and deliver a consistent, positive shopper experience.

The rollout included:

Integrated exception-based reporting and case management systems to fully track incidents

Real-time digital video solutions with IP cameras to help keep customers and employees safe

Fire and intrusion systems, with video maintenance and remote monitoring for building security

Intelligent video solutions to help identify robbery offenders by capturing digital information from electronics in their possession during a crime

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 65,000 stores in 18 countries, including 11,600 in North America.

Another Tyco Retail Solutions customer, discount retailer Big Lots, was recognized in the Customer Engagement category.

"Making smart investments in breakthrough technologies is key to the success of store operations and to providing shoppers with a seamless in-store experience. By demonstrating their commitment to innovation and improving the shopper journey, 7-Eleven and Big Lots have earned their spots as influential leaders in the industry," said Tony D'Onofrio, chief customer officer, Tyco Retail Solutions.

"It's a pleasure to collaborate with retailers that continue to strive for operational excellence, and we look forward to our customers' future achievements," D'Onofrio added.

Boca Raton, Fla.-based Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights for the retail industry. Its retail portfolio features the Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands, as well as a full suite of building technology solutions.