7-Eleven Releases Stay Cold Cup for Slurpee Drinks

IRVING, Texas — 7‑Eleven Inc. is helping customers stay cool this summer by offering a new, fruity Slurpee flavor and giving them the chance to enjoy any small Slurpee drink in a new stay cold cup.

Available at participating 7-Eleven stores for just $1, the stay cold cup gives consumers more time to enjoy each sip before the Slurpee melts.

The stay cold cup is particularly useful for customer ordering through the 7NOW delivery app, which brings purchases right to their home or to numerous public 7NOW Pins locations, according to 7-Eleven.

The exclusive new Slurpee flavor, Peach Perfect, is made with real juice to be perfectly peachy in every way with its refreshing peach taste, the retailer added.

"As temperatures are rising, we're helping customers cool down with a new twist on an old favorite," said Jawad Bisbis, 7-Eleven vice president of proprietary beverages. "With the release of our new stay cold Slurpee cup and a $1 small Slurpee drink deal, along with the exclusive Peach Perfect Slurpee flavor, our customers can sip their way out of any heat wave!"



Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America.