7-Eleven Reveals Plans for This Year's 7-Eleven Day

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. expects to give away 9 million free Slurpees on 7-Eleven Day, its annual birthday celebration that takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 11 (7/11).

This year's featured Slurpee flavor is Blueberry Lemonade and the Slurpee Lite flavor is sugar-free Cherry Limeade.

Participating U.S. stores will offer one free small Slurpee per customer while supplies last. Novelty Slurpee drinking accessories include a Twist & Slurp Bottle for $3.99 and Super Flexy Straws for $1.99.

7Rewards members will have an extra opportunity to celebrate. Members who scan the mobile app, rewards card or enter their phone number with their free small Slurpee on 7-Eleven day will receive a coupon for a free any-size Slurpee, redeemable within the next 30 days. It will appear in the coupon section of the 7Rewards app and will expire if it's not used by Aug. 12.

"Since inventing convenience retailing in 1927, 7-Eleven has continued innovating on behalf of customers for more than 92 years," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "Fifty years ago, that meant introducing America to Slurpee, 7-Eleven's beloved brand. Today, our customer obsession drives digital innovation, like our 7Rewards loyalty app, scan and pay mobile checkout, under 30-minute delivery with the new 7NOW app, and product innovations like Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, Roamer canned wine, cold-pressed juices, hot entrees and many more."

Slurpee fans can get their free drink in a small cup that features colorful, quirky art and the hashtags #TFW ("that feeling when …") and #slurplife. Designed for sharing in real life and on social media, the cup's illustration of an open-wide mouth makes the perfect landing pad for photos featuring special Instagram and Snapchat GIFs and digital stickers that include sharks in party hats, oranges in hula skirts and pompom-wielding squirrels dressed as cheerleaders, among others, the company said.

Participating 7-Eleven stores will also give away exclusive Slurpee stickers that mirrors those featured on the party cup so that customers can show they are living the #slurplife.

"7-Eleven Day has become the busiest day of the year for 7-Eleven stores as millions of both existing and new customers flock to our stores to celebrate with their favorite frozen drink and other special food deals," said Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages. "This year we hope to expand the party outside our stores as Slurpee drink-lovers share photos of them and their birthday Slurpee drinks."

Other 7-Eleven Day dollar deals on hot foods, hot dogs and fresh bakery items:

With July being National Hot Dog Month, Big Bite hot dogs will cost just $1 each on both July 11 and again on July 17, National Hot Dog Day;

Hot pizza slices and fresh-baked-daily cherry Slurpee drink-flavored cookies are just $1; and

An additional $1 Nashville hot chicken tender offer is available in the 7-Eleven app to 7Rewards members.

This year's 7-Eleven Day also features a day-after 7NOW deal: Customers who place an order on July 12 using the 7NOW delivery app can receive a free medium Slurpee. For first-time 7NOW users, delivery is free on the first three orders.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.