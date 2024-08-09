7-Eleven Sets 500-Site Goal for Its 7FLEET Diesel Network

The 7FLEET Diesel Network accepts all major truck payments and offers competitive pricing. It provides professional truck drivers with a tailored customer experience that mirrors the convenience found in 7-Eleven stores, including loyalty programs, food offerings, essential truck merchandise and truck parking, according to the company.

[Check out more Fuels news from Convenience Store News]

Highlights include:

Dedicated diesel canopies with high-flow diesel lanes and DEF;

4,500 truck parking spaces and growing;

Popular restaurants like Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits;

A consistent payment experience that includes multiple fleet payment options; and

A dedicated sales team.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth as one of the largest diesel networks in the country. We have not only expanded our presence with physical locations, but we strive to offer full business solutions for our customers by growing with industry partners and adding new forms of payment," said Marissa Schneider, director, Commercial Fleet for 7-Eleven Inc. "From competitive diesel fuel pricing and spacious parking lots to a variety of payment options and the quality customer service our stores are known for, 7FLEET allows us to bring even more convenience and dependability to professional drivers across the country."

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.