7-Eleven Spices Up Breakfast in Time for Cinco de Mayo

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is inviting customers to enjoy Cinco de Mayo festivities from the start of the day with the new Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas. The all-day breakfast item features sausage, egg, cheese, peppers and spices wrapped in a flaky, buttery crust.

Customers can spice up their celebrations starting now at participating 7-Eleven and Stripes convenience stores.

To help people enjoy Cinco de Mayo while spending less money, the convenience store operator is offering a special deal to members of its 7Rewards loyalty program: three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas plus one any-size coffee for just $4. The deal is available through May 24.

"At 7‑Eleven, we're always looking for creative ways to meet customer needs. Cinco de Mayo is the perfect opportunity for us to not only introduce new items which meet the demand for spicy food options, but exceed expectations with an exclusive deal of three Mini Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for $4 for 7Rewards members," said Robin Murphy, senior director of fresh food at 7‑Eleven. "If customers are looking for inspiration, this savory menu item pairs perfectly with the sweet flavors of our limited-time-only Churroccino hot beverage."

The Churroccino rolled out in March alongside the White Chocolate Caramel-flavored Mocha at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores across the United States. It features combination of a classic churro's sweet cinnamon flavors and a creamy, delicious coffee taste, according to the retailer.

The introduction of Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas marks 7-Eleven's second new breakfast item debut in the last month. The c-store operator also recently invited customers to enjoy breakfast at any time of day with the Maple-flavored Sausage, Egg & Cheese taquito, which is made with fluffy whole eggs, savory pork sausage and cheddar cheese sauce, and coated with a sweet maple-flavored batter.

Customers can have the fiesta delivered to them by ordering Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and other products through 7-Eleven's 7NOW delivery app. Additionally, with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can have their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products, including the new taquito, for $5.95 a month. Subscribers with a basket totaling at least $10 will receive additional benefits, such as the option to select a free product, like a free Slurpee drink.

Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine, and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

The breakfast daypart is increasingly important to c-stores, having gained significant share of trips in 2021 compared to the previous year. This is largely due to more of the workforce starting to return to the office and resuming their morning commutes. This was particularly beneficial to product segments such as coffee, energy drinks and prepackaged food, which all performed exceptionally well in the morning daypart.

Irving, Texas-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7‑Eleven stores, 7‑Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits locations.