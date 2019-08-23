7-Eleven Teams Up With Dr Pepper for Football AR Experience

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is kicking off football season by teaming with Keurig Dr Pepper's Dr Pepper to launch an augmented reality (AR) experience within the retailer's mobile application.

The "Field Goal Challenge" AR experience leverages a phone's rear camera to anchor a football player in a 7-Eleven-branded uniform and several goal posts in a mobile phone user's environment. The game centers on the user moving their phone to align and kick a football between the goal posts to score up to 100 7Rewards points daily, reported Convenience Store News sister publication Consumer Goods Technology.

After the game concludes, 7Reward loyalty program members are reminded that they can use their points on food and beverages from brands such as Dr Pepper and its sister beverage brands.