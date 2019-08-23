7-Eleven Teams Up With Dr Pepper for Football AR Experience
IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is kicking off football season by teaming with Keurig Dr Pepper's Dr Pepper to launch an augmented reality (AR) experience within the retailer's mobile application.
The "Field Goal Challenge" AR experience leverages a phone's rear camera to anchor a football player in a 7-Eleven-branded uniform and several goal posts in a mobile phone user's environment. The game centers on the user moving their phone to align and kick a football between the goal posts to score up to 100 7Rewards points daily, reported Convenience Store News sister publication Consumer Goods Technology.
After the game concludes, 7Reward loyalty program members are reminded that they can use their points on food and beverages from brands such as Dr Pepper and its sister beverage brands.
The "Field Goal Challenge" experience is the most recent AR experience from 7-Eleven, which has been partnering with consumer packaged goods companies to launch them through its mobile app. Other recent collaborators include BodyArmor last spring and Frito-Lay's Cheetos earlier this summer. The convenience store retailer also offered AR experiences that tied into last year's football season, the May 2018 theatrical release of 20th Century Fox's Deadpool 2 and the May 2019 theatrical release of Warner Bros.'s Pokemon Detective Pikachu.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.
Convenience Store News and Consumer Goods Technology are publications of EnsembleIQ.