7-Eleven Teams Up With PepsiCo & Mars to Offer Ultimate Football Experiences

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. held separate sweepstakes with Mars Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. leading up to the National Football League’s Super Bowl LII — one of which offers the lucky winner a trip to next year’s big game.

Members of 7-Eleven’s 7Rewards loyalty program were automatically entered into the “Pepsi All Access Super Bowl” sweepstakes with the purchase of two eligible PepsiCo or Frito-Lay products from Jan. 3 through Feb. 4, when the Philadelphia Eagles faced off and defeated the New England Patriots.

In addition to a trip to Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta, the Pepsi sweepstakes winner gets admission to Pepsi-sponsored parties, two one-day NFL Experience tickets, two commemorative gift bags, and a meet-and-greet with a former NFL player yet to be revealed.

As for the Mars “7-Eleven Pro Bowl” sweeps, 7Rewards members were automatically entered to win with the purchase of two eligible SKUs from the following Mars brands: Snickers, Skittles, M&M’s, Twix or Starburst. Five trips to attend the 2019 Pro Bowl are up for grabs.

Previously, 7-Eleven partnered with NFL sponsors Mars and PepsiCo for the football-themed “Go For 2” sweeps in 2015.

