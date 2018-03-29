7-Eleven Testing New Lottery Instant Game Technology

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. will test Scientific Games Corp.'s new SCiQ lottery instant game retail technology in select convenience stores.

The SCiQ dispensers are currently live in pilot tests at participating 7-Eleven stores and other major national retailer locations in Arizona, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, and are scheduled for pilots in Georgia, New York and Pennsylvania.

"Lottery instant games are an $80.7 billion consumer product and a major driver of retail store visits. Yet there has never been unit level technology that managed product security, inventory control, merchandising, speed-of-service and accounting for retailers," said Jim Kennedy, group chief executive, lottery for Scientific Games. "SCiQ is set to revolutionize the way lottery products are sold at retail."

The company developed SCiQ to improve financial performance of lottery products and eliminate existing challenges to selling lottery in retail stores. For consumers, it brings the ease and convenience of mobile technology to retail lottery purchases. Lottery sales are a major driver of retail store visits, but technology has not previously been available to manage product security, inventory control, merchandising, speed of service and accounting for retailers, according to Scientific Games.

"Scientific Games has created a product that is attractive to customers and simple for operators," said 7-Eleven Senior Category Manager Mark Hagen. "The lottery retail environment may never be the same."

When selling lottery instant games using the SCiQ technology, the retail employee selects the games the customer wants to purchase through the digital ordering screen; collects payment; dispenses the games through the SCiQ system; and gives the games to the customer.

Las Vegas-based Scientific Games provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries globally, including nearly every North American lottery.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 60,000 stores in 17 countries, including 10,700 in North America.