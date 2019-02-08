7-Eleven Toasts International Beer Day With Free Beer Delivery

IRVING, Texas — To celebrate International Beer Day on Aug. 2, 7-Eleven Inc. is offering free delivery on all orders of beer and $3 off any pack of beer through its 7NOW delivery service.

The convenience store chain's available beer selection features everything from traditional beers to craft beers and ciders, including Corona, Coors Light, Modelo, Bud Light, Heineken, Budweiser, Angry Orchard, Stella Artois, Dogfish Head, New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale, Dos Equis, Brooklyn Defender, Miler Light, Michelob Ultra, Kona Big Wave Golden Ale, Blue Moon New Belgium Voodoo Ranger and more.

Markets offering the International Beer Day delivery promotion include:

Austin

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Baltimore

Boston

Charlotte, N.C.

Chicago

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Dallas-Fort Worth

Denver

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Miami-Fort Lauderdale

New York City

Norfolk-Portsmouth, Va.

Orlando-Daytona, Fla.

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Portland, Ore.

Sacramento, Calif.

Salt Lake City

San Antonio, Texas

San Diego, Calif.

San Francisco, Calif.

Seattle-Tacoma

Tampa, Fla.

Virginia Beach, Va.

Washington, D.C.

The 7NOW mobile app is free to download and lets consumers connect their Google Pay or Apple Pay accounts. The app informs users whether their area is covered upon inputting the delivery location.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.