7-Eleven Unveils Next Iteration of Its 'Evolution Store'

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven unveiled a new version of its Evolution store format with the opening of its fifth Evolution store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and its ninth in the United States. Located at 13635 Preston Road in Dallas, the new convenience store features customizable beverage options, a premium cigar humidor and the latest digital innovations.

The location also features the Laredo Taco Co. concept. Known for its authentic flavors of the Texas and Mexico border, it offers authentic tacos served on fresh-made flour tortillas, as well as its signature salsa bar with a wide selection of salsas and toppings including salsa roja, salsa verde, creamy cilantro, habanero and more. Specialties include authentic fajitas, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and breakfast tacos made with fresh-cracked eggs.

Unlike other Laredo Taco restaurants, the new locations has an extended covered patio for customers looking to enjoy outdoor seating, frozen margaritas and beer on tap.

"We're excited to unveil the next iteration of the 7‑Eleven Evolution Store in Dallas, offering an assortment of curated products, services and features that are customized to the neighborhood and customers we serve," said Molly Long, 7‑Eleven vice president of store evolution and design. "The customer is getting the convenience they expect from 7‑Eleven — coupled with a delicious restaurant-quality dining option and unique and innovative beverages. These lab stores give us an opportunity to test, learn and scale successes into our new store standards which ultimately allows us to continuously improve the experience for all our customers."

The new Evolution store enhances 7-Eleven's reputation as an OG To-Go since 1964 coffee destination with a second self-serve espresso machine where the retailer will test specialty items such as Cold Foam, Caramel Macchiato, Dirty Chai (a Chai Tea Latte with added double shot of espresso), White Mocha and Horchata Latte.

In addition to custom espresso drinks and cold brew coffee, customers can choose from refreshing, organic smoothies and shakes; vitamin infused sparkling water; and a wine cellar with an enhanced and expansive selection of wine, according to the company.

These innovations are available alongside 7-Eleven's iconic products like Slurpee drinks, Big Gulp fountain beverages, Big Bite hot dogs and more.

The store also offers an array of digital innovations that provide customers with added convenience, including mobile checkout and delivery. With the 7Rewarsd loyalty program, shoppers can skip the checkout counter and pay for their purchases directly from their phone.

7‑Eleven's Evolution Store concept continues to set a benchmark for convenience retailing, serving as an experiential testing ground for customers to try the brand's latest products and innovations, the company stated. While all Evolution Stores include a restaurant concept, no two locations are exactly alike as 7-Eleven continues to tweak the design and product mix based on customer feedback and shopping habits.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roof Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers private brand products under the 7-Select brand including healthy options, treats and everyday favorites.