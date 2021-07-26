7-Eleven Unveils Two Hot Deals for National Chicken Wing Day

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. will celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on July 29 by offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) five-count bone-in wings via 7-Eleven Delivery, found on the 7NOW delivery app and the 7-Eleven mobile app. Chicken fans can choose between flavors like spicy, regular and buffalo.

7-Eleven Delivery is offered in more than 1,300 U.S. cities. It offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less.

Participating 7-Eleven stores are also offering a BOGO deal on boneless chicken wing skewers to 7Rewards loyalty members. An order of eight wings typically costs $3, but on National Chicken Wing Day, customers will receive two skewers or 16 boneless wings for the same price.

Boneless chicken wing skewers are available in hot honey, sweet sriracha and classic breaded flavors.

"Wings and delivery go hand-in-hand, and what better way to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day than with free wings delivered straight to your door," said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven product director of fresh food. "There's no need to tear yourself away from your couch, job or party to pick up or whip up a batch of wings. 7-Eleven will bring the flavor to you when, where and how you want it."

Hot honey wings are the newest addition to 7-Eleven's boneless lineup. They are basted with a honey chili glaze made of real honey, roasted garlic, and chili pepper for a sweet and spicy finish.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 c-stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.