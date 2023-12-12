7-Eleven Wraps Up Inaugural Cleat Crew Fundraiser

IRVING, Texas — Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals across the country will receive more than $100,000 raised through 7-Eleven Inc.'s first-ever Cleat Crew.

Nine top college football players teamed with renowned designer The Shoe Surgeon to create custom cleats that were auctioned off weekly for charity.

Raised funds directly benefited the CMN member hospital closest to each athlete's university. The combination of auction proceeds and a $10,000 donation per hospital from 7-Eleven brought the Cleat Crew program total to $115,570.

"We'd like to extend a sincere thank you to each of our Cleat Crew athletes for the time and energy they gave in support of such an important cause," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "We're honored that each of the players and their fans joined us in giving back to those in need across the customers, neighbors, and communities where we live and serve — particularly in the midst of the holiday season."

The first Cleat Crew auction in September featured cleats from star quarterback Bo Nix, which sold for $3,400 to benefit PeaceHealth Sacred Heart in Springfield, Ore. Other noteworthy auctions included those of Marvin Harrison Jr., whose cleats sold for $5,000 to benefit Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio; and Blake Corum, whose cleats sold for $2,200 to benefit Corewell Health Beaumont Children's in Detroit.

Harrison recently visited Nationwide Children's Hospital to present the donation and meet with patients and staff. Other members of the Cleat Crew will visit their local member hospitals in the coming months.

The Cleat Crew includes Travis Hunter, Quinn Ewers, Dorian Singer, Trevor Etienne, Kam Arnold and Nick Singleton, along with Nix, Harrison and Corum.

"Visiting Nationwide Children's Hospital was the best way to close out the Cleat Crew program. Getting to meet face-to-face with the people these funds are benefiting made my involvement so much more meaningful," said Harrison. "I am grateful to 7-Eleven and Speedway for allowing me the chance to give back to the community here in Columbus."

The 7-Eleven family of brands is a longtime supporter of CMN Hospitals.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 15,000 stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico.