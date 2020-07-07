Press enter to search
7-Eleven's Coffee Lineup Gets a Tropical Infusion for Summer

07/07/2020
7-Eleven coconut coffee

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is taking the tastebuds of coffee fans on a tropical adventure by bringing back coconut coffee due to popular demand.

The limited-edition brew has a sweet, creamy coconutty flavor and is made with 100 percent Arabica beans.

"As more and more of us are dreaming of a trip to an exotic locale this year, it's time to find other ways to treat ourselves," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "While we might not be saying 'Aloha' to the beach this summer, we can say 'Mahalo' for seven free cups of coconut coffee one of many treats and drinks 7-Eleven customers can grab for a quick and delicious escape."

For a special version of the drink that can only be made in stores, customers can mix the coconut coffee with mocha latte to create a coconut mocha, or Coco Loco Mocha.

Members of the retailer's 7Rewards loyalty program can enjoy coconut coffee for free while supplies last as part of the seven free cups they can redeem through Aug. 9.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

