7-Eleven's Global Network Hits Milestone

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is now ringing up customers at 77,711 convenience stores globally.

"Since the inception of convenience retailing with the first 7-Eleven store in [Dallas] a lot has changed in how, when and where we do business,'' said President and CEO Joe DePinto. "As customers continue to redefine convenience, we redefine our approach to ensure that we are exceeding their expectations. Today, that means accelerating our sustainability efforts to address social and environmental issues that are important to our customers and the communities in which they live and work."

In addition to the sustainability initiatives already taking place at the local level, 7-Eleven collaborated with Plastic Bank to extract 140 metric tons of ocean-bound plastic from the environment in December 2021. That's equivalent to 7 million single-use plastic bottles, according to the company.

Founded in 2013, Plastic Bank builds recycling ecosystems in under-developed communities to fight both plastic pollution in oceans and high poverty levels in developing countries. People who gather ocean-bound plastics receive bonuses which help them purchase basic family necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition and health insurance.

"We're excited to work with 7-Eleven, a company that shares our vision of creating regenerative impact," said David Katz, founder and CEO of Plastic Bank. "Together, we have a unique opportunity to make a direct impact on the volume of plastic waste in our oceans, as well as the improvement of the livelihoods of collectors living in vulnerable communities."

Among its other initiatives, 7-Eleven plans to cut its carbon emissions and food waste by 50 percent, replacing plastic with eco-friendly materials in its packaging and sustainably sourcing food ingredients for its private brand products — all by 2030.

The convenience retailer also continues to increase the supply of electricity from renewable energy projects and expand its electric vehicle charging options for customers as part of its efforts to reduce emissions.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the United States and Canada. Globally, the 7-Eleven trademark is represented in more than 77,000 stores in 18 countries and regions. In addition to 7-Eleven convenience stores, the company operates Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.