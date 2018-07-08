7-Eleven's Latest Beverage Offer Marks National Night Out Sponsorship

IRVING, Texas — For the second consecutive year, 7-Eleven Inc. is collaborating with National Night Out, a community-building campaign to promote safer neighborhoods.

Participating convenience stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, southern Virginia and West Virginia will leverage in-store promotions on Aug. 7 as part of the sponsorship.

Customers who visit a participating location on Aug. 7 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. can mention National Night Out for a free small beverage. Options include a free small coffee, Gulp fountain drink and Slurpee semi-frozen beverage.

"Serving the communities in which we operate is at the forefront of our business," said Dorian Cunion, zone vice president of 7-Eleven. "We constantly strive to be a great neighbor and are proud to be a part of National Night Out."

In conjunction with programs and events like National Night Out, 7-Eleven supports community safety throughout the neighborhoods it serves and aims to promote a positive relationship with local law enforcement and community members, the company stated.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America.