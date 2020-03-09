7-Eleven's Latest Pact Brings Instacart to Value-Added Offerings

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is the first convenience store retailer to partner with delivery service Instacart to offer same-day delivery in as fast as 30 minutes.

Thousands of convenience, alcohol and grocery items are now available for delivery in participating pilot markets.

The multi-phased launch is live at more than 750 stores in Dallas, Miami, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and the surrounding areas. 7-Eleven plans to expand nationally to more than 7,000 locations across the United States.

"We're excited to introduce 7-Eleven as Instacart's first national convenience store partner. 7-Eleven is a beloved, generational brand with a deep legacy. Most of us grew up with a 7-Eleven in our neighborhood and probably remember our first Slurpee drink. They're the world's largest convenience retailer, and are known for delivering consumers an around-the-clock accessible, convenient and affordable experience anytime, anywhere," said Instacart President Nilam Ganenthiran.

"We know that sometimes people need a full fridge and pantry restock, and other times they simply need a couple of items quickly," he added. "Whether it's a late-night snack or batteries for the TV remote, by partnering with 7-Eleven we're able to help even more consumers get exactly what they need, when they want it, from the retailer they love."

The collaboration provides access to a variety of 7-Eleven products for delivery, including pantry staples such as bread and eggs; alcohol; snacks; over-the-counter medicine; energy shots; and beverages. 7-Eleven delivery via Instacart is available as early as 8 a.m. and as late as 10 p.m., with expanded delivery windows launching in the coming months.

"7-Eleven got its start 93 years ago because of its forward-thinking innovation that forever changed the way people shop," said Chris Tanco, chief operating officer at 7-Eleven. "Our success then, and today, is built on continued innovation that ensures we continue offering our customers exceptional products and services when and where they want them. Adding 7-Eleven to Instacart's platform was a logical step — we are able to offer even more customers the 7-Eleven conveniences they know and love."

Customers in participating markets can shop at 7-Eleven on Instacart by using the Instacart mobile app or by visiting instacart.com/711. They must enter their zip code, select the 7-Eleven storefront and add items to their Instacart grocery cart. An Instacart personal shopper will pick up and deliver the order within the customer's designated time frame, whether it's as fast as possible or scheduled in advance.

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.