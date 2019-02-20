7-Eleven's Loyalty Program Offering Exclusive Benefits to U.S. Military Veterans

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is saluting U.S. military veterans for their service by offering exclusive benefits to the convenience store retailer's members on the 7-Eleven app via the 7Rewards customer loyalty program.

The Irving-based operator worked with Veterans Advantage for the service. Founded in 2000, Veterans Advantage is a public benefit corporation that creates exclusive benefits and discounts for active duty, retired, veteran, guard, reservists and family members.

"At 7-Eleven, we recognize and value the sacrifice our nation's veterans have made to our country and are honored to offer a token of our thanks through our 7Rewards program," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "We're proud to collaborate with Veterans Advantage on this exciting initiative and thank all U.S. military veterans for their service to our country."

To begin earning rewards and benefits, Veterans Advantage members visit veteransadvantage.com to link their account to 7-Eleven. Some savings and benefits include:

New members will receive a welcome offer of 800 points when registering for the 7Rewards customer loyalty program.

VetRewards level members earn 1,000 7Rewards points for every $10 spent at participating locations who scan the 7-Eleven app upon checkout. Points exclude cards, services, fuel and age-restricted items including tobacco, lottery and alcohol.

If accounts are connected before Feb. 25, a free medium coffee coupon in the 7Rewards wallet can be claimed.

On Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day, a free coffee or Big Gulp drink by scanning the 7-Eleven app upon checkout can be claimed.

In addition to its collaboration with Veterans Advantage, 7-Eleven supports veterans through its military-friendly franchising and hiring practices and military-focused philanthropy, including support for the George W. Bush Institute Military Service Initiative, the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, the UCLA Operation Mend program and others.

Customers can sign up for the 7Rewards loyalty program by downloading the 7‑Eleven mobile app, using the 7Rewards website, messaging the 7‑Eleven Bot on Facebook Messenger or securing a physical 7Rewards loyalty card at a store nearby.

7-Eleven operates, franchises or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.