A Smokefree Future?

To give shape and structure to its smokefree vision, Richmond, Va.-based Altria Group Inc. recently introduced its 2028 enterprise goals, which include growing its U.S. smokefree volumes by at least 35% from its 2022 base of 800 million units and doubling its smokefree revenue to $5 billion, $2 billion of which will be from innovative smokefree products.

British American Tobacco (BAT), parent company of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Reynolds American Inc., currently has 24 million adult consumers of its “new-category products,” which include heated cigarettes and oral nicotine products. It aims to have 50 million by 2030. The company also wants 50% of its revenue to come from noncombustible products by 2035.

Amidst these objectives, BAT announced in early December that it would take a hit of around $31.5 billion as it wrote down the value of some U.S. cigarette brands, acknowledging that its traditional cigarette market had no long-term future.

Philip Morris International Inc., headquartered in Stamford, Conn., expects that with its rapid smokefree transition, more than two-thirds of its net revenue will come from smokefree products by 2030, driven by volume and positive price/mix, with strong operating income growth and cost efficiencies driving margin expansion and strong bottom-line performance.

No doubt about it, Big Tobacco is in the midst of a big transformation.