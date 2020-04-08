AAA: No Spike Expected in August Gas Prices

NATIONAL REPORT — The national gas average is holding steady, and AAA doesn't expect a spike in prices during the final month of summer.

On the week, the national gas price average held steady at $2.18 as most state averages saw minimal impact at the pump. Apart from a few outliers — Florida (10 cents), Utah (10 cents) and Idaho (5 cents) — state averages either decreased by 4 cents or less or increased by no more than 2 cents.

"This summer is no doubt the cheapest at the pump for motorists in more than a decade. The last two months have yielded a national average of $2.14," said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. "While we expect to see typical fluctuation, August gas prices are not expected to spike, especially amid increases in COVID-19 cases."

Gas prices are trending cheaper despite an increase in demand. Over the last week, gas demand jumped 3 percent — the highest reading since the pandemic started. However, year-over-year demand is down about 8 percent, according to the Energy Information Administration.

In addition to Florida, Utah and Idaho, the states with the largest weekly changes rounding out the top 10 include Washington, D.C. (-4 cents), Indiana (-4 cents), Michigan (-2 cents), Ohio (-2 cents), West Virginia (-2 cents), Oklahoma (-2 cents) and Colorado (-2 cents).

The nation's top 10 least expensive markets are Mississippi ($1.82), Louisiana ($1.85), Texas ($1.86), Arkansas ($1.87), Alabama ($1.88), Oklahoma ($1.88), Missouri ($1.89), South Carolina ($1.90), Tennessee ($1.92) and North Carolina ($1.96).