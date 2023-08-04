08/04/2023
AAA: Relief at the Pump Could Be Coming
The national average increased by 11 cents since last week to $3.82.
On Aug. 3, the national average of $3.82 was 29 cents more than a month ago and 34 cents less than a year ago.
Since July 27, 10 states have seen the largest increases in their averages: Nebraska (+25 cents), Iowa (+23 cents), Minnesota (+21 cents), Florida (+19 cents), Missouri (+18 cents), North Dakota (+18 cents), Oklahoma (+17 cents), South Dakota (+17 cents), New Mexico (+16 cents) and Alabama (+16 cents).
The nation's top 10 least expensive markets are: Mississippi ($3.32), Louisiana ($3.43), Alabama ($3.45), Kentucky ($3.46), Ohio ($3.46), Tennessee ($3.48), Texas ($3.49), Arkansas ($3.49), South Carolina ($3.53) and Oklahoma ($3.56).