AAFES Shoppers Win Big in 2023

"I was in shock. We were only hoping to win a gift card from the sweepstakes," said Latisha Philpot, who won the Rubicon as the grand prize in the "Monster Energy Casey Currie" sweepstakes on behalf of her husband, Maj. Steve Philpot, who was deployed to Germany at the time. "We're truly grateful for everything the Exchange does and makes available for military families."

All year long, shoppers can also enter to win popular products every week by commenting on the Free Fridays post on the AAFES Facebook page. Additionally, Military Star cardmembers automatically enter certain sweepstakes by using their cards, including the "Home for the Holidays" sweepstakes and "Your Holiday Bill Is on Us" sweepstakes.

AAFES also makes a point of celebrating military students' academic achievement with biannual drawings through the You Made the Grade program. Students in first through 12th grades who maintain a B average can bring their report cards each grading period to their local PX or BX for a $10 or $20 gift card. They can also enter the worldwide sweepstakes for a chance to win a share of $4,000 in prizes each semester.

Authorized shoppers, including honorably discharged veterans, as well as civilians serving in the Department of Defense and the Coast Guard, can enter the organization's current sweepstakes and contests here.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has provided valued goods and services to armed service members at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th largest retailer in the United States, with 100% of its earnings supporting military communities. It is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is overseen by a board of directors.