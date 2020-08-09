Alexa Helps Motorists Fuel Up at ExxonMobil Stations

SPRING, Texas — Paying at the pump just got an assistant. ExxonMobil is teaming up with Amazon and Fiserv to deliver voice-enabled payment at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil locations.

On Sept. 1, "Alexa, pay for gas" went live, giving motorists with Alexa-enabled vehicles, devices like Echo Auto, or the Alexa app on their smartphones the option to pay through the virtual assistant.

With the solution, motorists can pull up to the pump and say, "Alexa, pay for gas." Alexa will confirm the station location and pump number, then activate the pump. The motorists can then select the fuel grade at the pump and begin fueling, with payment completed automatically afterward.

"We're thrilled to formally unveil this seamless, contactless payment option at our stations," said Eric Carmichael, Americas fuels marketing manager at ExxonMobil. "ExxonMobil has always offered cutting-edge payment solutions for our consumers, ultimately providing a better fueling experience. For those on the go, we know they'll enjoy paying for gas at the pump with just the command of their voice."

The commerce experience — including geo-location at Exxon and Mobil stations, pump activation, payment processing and payment tokenization — is powered by digital commerce technology from Fiserv. "Alexa, pay for gas" payments are made digitally via Amazon Pay, allowing consumers to securely use the payment method associated with their Amazon account; no additional sign-up or separate account is required.

"Changing consumer expectations and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are accelerating demand for contactless payment interactions that span digital and physical worlds," said Devin McGranahan, senior group president, Global Business Solutions at Fiserv. "The age of omni-commerce is here, and voice-activated smart devices are playing a pivotal role in enabling people to make purchases with speed, ease and convenience."

"Alexa, pay for gas" debuted at CES 2020. To learn more about the payment experience, click here.

"At Amazon, we're always looking for ways to make our customers' lives easier whether at home or on-the-go," said Patrick Gauthier, vice president of Amazon Pay. "While travel looks different today than it ever has before, we're excited to be working with ExxonMobil and Fiserv on this unique and delightful experience that enables customers to securely pay for gas using just their voice with Amazon Alexa and Amazon Pay."