Alimentation Couche-Tard Ranks Among 'World's Best Employers'

LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is being recognized as one of the best employers worldwide.

The Laval-based convenience retailer took the No. 384 spot on the Forbes 2021 list of the ''World's Best Employers." Of only 25 Canadian companies to have made the list of 750 companies worldwide, Couche-Tard stands out as the only Canadian retailer among those on the list, the company said.

"We are a people-first company, and our focus is on building a diverse and empowered team that will grow with us as we strive to become the world's preferred destination for convenience and mobility. This recognition is a testament to our 124,000 team members' deep commitment to making it easier for our customers every day and the strength of our unique culture," said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO.

According to the company, the majority of Couche-Tard's workforce has been on the frontlines of the pandemic supporting its communities as an essential service throughout 2021. That has not slowed down the company's ambitions to be future-ready as it celebrates important strategic and innovation projects in the last year, from the global rollout of its Fresh Food, Fast initiative to the deployment of frictionless checkout experiences in Montreal and Arizona to leading the way in electric vehicle charging solutions from its lab in Norway.

It has also reinforced Couche-Tard's commitment to fostering its culture of growing together by competitive training and development opportunities, including investing in best-in-class gamified training and a national scholarship fund in Canada available to team members and their children.

"Every day, we are taking steps to create inclusive and safe workplaces for our teams, where we can share successes and always grow together. What sets us apart are the countless opportunities across the different types of roles at Couche-Tard, from serving our customers in stores to finance, technology, mobility, marketing and more. It's an exciting time to be part of the future with us and join a world-class team and company," said Ina Strand, chief people officer at Couche-Tard.

To create this annual ranking, Forbes and Statista Inc., a provider of market and consumer data, surveyed more than 150,000 employees across different organizations in 58 countries. The survey considered every aspect of employees' experience, including working conditions, salary, potential for growth and diversity.

Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with nearly 14,200 stores. Its retail banners include Couche-Tard and Circle K banners. It ranks No. 2 on the 2021 Convenience Store News Top 100 list.