Allison Moran to Chair 2018 Top Women in Convenience Advisory Board

NEWARK, N.J. — Allison Moran, former CEO of RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. and the 2017 Convenience Store News Retailer Executive of the Year, has been named chairperson of the 2018 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Advisory Board.

Moran, who resigned from her executive post at Atlanta-based RaceTrac, was one of the first recipients of CSNews’ TWIC awards in 2014 when she was named one of five Women of the Year.

Moran will chair the advisory board that consists of 11 other industry leaders who will help steer this year’s TWIC program. It is the only program that recognizes exceptional female leaders, rising stars and mentors among retailer, supplier and distributor firms in the convenience store industry.

Now in its fifth year, the TWIC awards program honors women who have been nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of judges based on their contributions to their company and the industry at large.

Judging is conducted by CSNews in conjunction with the Network of Executive Women and the TWIC Advisory Board, which includes the previous year’s five Women of the Year.

In addition to Moran, the 2018 advisory board is comprised of the following industry representatives:

Karla Ahlert, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.

Sarah Alter, Network of Executive Women

Blake Benefiel, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Kimberli Carroll, Ruiz Foods

Pat Cordle, BIC

Elisa Goria, Circle K Stores Inc.

Ruth Ann Lilly, GPM Investments LLC

Alicia Logan, Chevron ExtraMile

Dave Riser, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

Lesley Saitta, Impact 21

Diane Wallace, Coca-Cola North America

The 2018 Top Women in Convenience nominating process will begin in early February.