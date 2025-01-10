Alltown Fresh Launches Campaign to Support Heart Health

"At Alltown Fresh, we're committed to delivering fresh, nutritious meals that not only fuel our guests but also give back to the communities we serve," said Laura Derba, Global Partners LP senior vice president of retail operations. "Heart Health Month is a meaningful opportunity to bring attention to the importance of cardiovascular health and extend our support to local hospitals making a difference in children's lives."

Beneficiary hospitals include Boston Children's Hospital in Massachusetts, Dartmouth Health Children's Hospital in New Hampshire, Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center in New York and Connecticut Children's Hospital.

The company noted that heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide and the greatest health threat to Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. A nationally recognized initiative, Heart Health Month encourages individuals to prioritize their cardiovascular health.

Aligning with its mission to provide fresh, thoughtful options, Alltown Fresh aims to inspire its guests to make mindful choices for themselves and their families while contributing to the well-being of their communities, the company said.

Waltham-based Alltown Fresh is a chef-driven convenience market featuring locally sourced goods and ingredients, made-to-order sandwiches and more. There are 16 Alltown Fresh locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Hampshire. It is part of the Global Partners family of brands, one of the Northeast's largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of 1,700-plus gasoline stations and convenience stores in the United States.